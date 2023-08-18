Manipur violence: State govt seeks report from Churachandpur district admin over display of firearms at 'unofficial' I-Day parade

The Manipur government has sought a report from the Churachandpur deputy commissioner and superintendent of police over the display of sophisticated firearms by a group of people at an "unofficial" Independence Day parade, a senior official said on Friday.

State security advisor Kuldiep Singh said that lawful action will be taken against those displaying firearms at the parade.

"A report has been sought from the DC and the SP over the display of sophisticated firearms by a group of people at an unofficial Independence Day parade at Churachandpur on August 15. Once the report comes, we will take lawful action against all of them (those displaying firearms)," he told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

He said over 1,250 firearms have been recovered so far from across the state. A large number of firearms were looted from state police armouries during the last three months of ethnic clashes.

"Combing operations are being conducted regularly and firearms are being recovered on a daily basis," he said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh added that his government is investigating how the incident (open display of firearms at the unofficial parade) happened "although they were not part of the official Independence Day parade and were conducting it separately".

Ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.