Manipur violence: Nagas in the state set to hold rallies to press for successful conclusion of peace talks

Nagas of Manipur are scheduled to take out rallies in areas inhabited by them on Wednesday to press for the successful conclusion of peace talks between the Centre and Naga groups based on the Framework Agreement.

Security has been tightened across Manipur in view of the rallies called by the United Naga Council (UNC), an influential Naga body, in the district headquarters of Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel districts from 10 am on Wednesday.

"The inordinate delay in signing the final agreement is a cause of concern and has the potential to derail the peace negotiation," the UNC said in a statement.

The UNC has appealed to all Nagas to participate in the rallies in large numbers.

It said the peace process made significant progress with the signing of the historic Framework Agreement between the Centre and the NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015.

Supporting the cause, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki tribes, extended support to the rallies in the Naga-inhabited areas.

"At a critical time wherein the tribal Kukis of Manipur are being subjected to bear the brunt of ethnic cleansing being unleashed by the majority Meiteis, aided and abetted covertly by the state machinery, the Kuki Inpi Manipur fully endorses the proposed mass rallies being organised by the United Naga Council," a statement by the KIM said.

Naga Hoho, a powerful civic body of the Naga tribes, has asked the 10 Naga MLAs in Manipur not to attend the proposed assembly session from August 21, claiming that the Manipur government has been working against peace talks with Naga groups.

Most of the Kuki MLAs irrespective of their party affiliations are unlikely to attend the Manipur assembly session in view of the continued ethnic violence, according to leaders from the community.

There are 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs, including seven from the BJP, two from the Kuki People's Alliance and one independent, in the Manipur House which has a strength of 60 members.

Ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kuki-Zomi communities in May after protests over a court judgment which seemed to favour the majority Meiteis who live in the Imphal valley and who have been demanding Scheduled Tribe status, currently enjoyed by Kuki-Zomi and Naga tribals in the state.

More than 160 people have been killed and thousands have been rendered homeless in the ongoing violence.