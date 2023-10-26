Manipur violence: Four arrested, arms, explosives seized

Security forces arrested four persons including two militants from three different places in Manipur and seized arms and ammunition from their possession, police said on Thursday.

Two persons were arrested in Churachandpur district and one firearm along with 25 rounds of ammunition seized from them on Wednesday, they said.

The duo identified as Kammin Hangshing and Kammin Sei from Kangpokpi district were travelling in a four-wheeler and were stopped at the Torbung Bangla area checkpost. They have been handed over to Churachandpur police station for further legal action.

Police nabbed two cadres of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from Imphal East and Imphal West districts and seized one 9 mm pistol along with 143 rounds of ammunition.

Preliminary investigation revealed the duo was engaged in extortion of money from the general public.

Meanwhile, security forces during a search operation conducted at the foothills near Chandrakhong area in Thoubal district seized an INSAS rifle, a 9 mm pistol along with ammunition and explosives.