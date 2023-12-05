Manipur violence: Congress slams PM Modi govt over situation in state

The Congress on Tuesday targeted the Modi government over the violence in Manipur, saying the situation in the state is far from normal.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur situation.

While the Home minister claims that peace has returned to the north eastern state, the ground realities are different, he said.

"It has been 7 months now. The situation in Manipur continues to be far from normal. Just yesterday came news of a fresh round of violence which took the lives of thirteen people. Earlier, a public sector bank had been looted and some Rs. 18 crore carried off," he said in a post on X.

"The Home Minister claims peace has returned but ground realities are to the contrary. And of course, the Prime Minister carries on with his inexplicable silence on Manipur, along with his refusal to meet with Manipuri leaders or visit the state," Jairam Ramesh said.

At least 13 people, suspected to be the cadres of the outlawed PLA terror group, were killed after a gunfight in a remote border village of Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Monday, officials said.

The Congress has been raising the issue of Manipur violence and will seek a discussion on the situation there in Parliament.