Manipur: Two Assam Rifles jawans killed and five injured in ambush

Imphal: Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and five others sustained injuries when their vehicle was ambushed by armed men in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Friday evening, officials confirmed. The attack occurred at Nambol Sabal Leikai around 5.50 pm while the troops were moving towards Bishnupur from Imphal.

According to security officials, the armed group opened fire on the convoy, leading to the deaths of Naik Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Keshap. “The column was ambushed by unidentified terrorists on the highway in the denotified area of Manipur. In the ensuing action, two personnel of Assam Rifles were martyred and five were injured who have since been evacuated to RIMS and are currently stable. Search operations are ongoing to apprehend the terrorists involved,” a defence statement said.

The injured were rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal. A hospital official confirmed their admission and noted that their condition was stable. The wounded personnel were identified as Ningthoukhongjam Nongthon of Imphal East, DJ Dutta from Lakhimpur in Assam, Hav BK Rai from Sikkim, LP Sangma from Tura in Meghalaya, and Subashchandra from Uttarakhand.

Recounting the incident, injured soldier Nongthon told reporters: “The assailants, numbering around four to five, suddenly opened fire towards us. We did not immediately retaliate as it would have led to injuries to the public, as it was not an isolated area.”

Police and forensic teams later recovered several spent cartridges from the ambush site, which lies about 16 km from the state capital. Additional security reinforcements were deployed, and combing operations have been launched in nearby areas to track down the attackers. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the assault.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla issued a statement strongly condemning the ambush. “The Governor expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers, acknowledging their unwavering courage and dedication in protecting the nation,” the Raj Bhavan said. Bhalla also wished for the swift recovery of the injured and declared that such acts of violence would not be tolerated.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh, who visited the injured personnel at RIMS, also conveyed his condolences. “I am deeply shaken to hear about the ambush on our brave 33 Assam Rifles personnel at Nambol Sabal Leikai. My deepest condolences to the families of the fallen and prayers for the quick recovery of the injured. Their courage and sacrifice will remain in our hearts forever. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must face the harshest punishment,” he said.

The incident comes at a time when Manipur remains under President’s Rule, imposed earlier this year after Singh’s resignation. The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is in force across the state except in 13 police station areas of the five valley districts. Officials clarified that Nambol in Bishnupur, where the ambush took place, does not fall under AFSPA coverage.

Earlier in the day, residents of Bishnupur had blocked a major road about 20 km from the ambush site following the arrest of a 45-year-old man. The state has been reeling from ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, which have left over 260 people dead and thousands displaced.