Manipur power tussle: BJP MLA says 44 MLAs support govt formation

Imphal: A group of 10 MLAs from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Manipur met Governor Ajay Bhalla at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, amid indications that 44 legislators are prepared to establish a new government in the state.

BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, speaking to reporters after the meeting, said, “Forty-four MLAs are ready to form a government as per the wishes of the people. We have conveyed this to the governor. We also discussed what solutions can be there for the issue.”

Singh stated that the group had presented their concerns and expectations. “The governor noted what we had to say and will initiate actions in the best interests of the people,” he said. When asked whether they would formally stake claim to power, Singh replied that the central BJP leadership would take the final call. “However, to inform that we are ready is similar to staking a claim to form a government. Speaker Th Satyabrata has individually and jointly met the 44 MLAs. There is no one who opposes the formation of a new government,” he added. Commenting on the prevailing conditions in Manipur, Singh said, “People are facing too much hardship. In the previous term, two years were lost due to COVID, and in this term, another two years have been lost due to the conflict.”

The Raj Bhavan, in a statement posted on social media, confirmed the meeting and said, “A delegation of 10 MLAs called on Governor Bhalla to discuss the law and order and political situation in the state. They... urged the early formation of a popular government, submitting a memorandum on these key issues.” Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February, following the resignation of BJP leader N Biren Singh as Chief Minister. His resignation came in the backdrop of widespread criticism over the handling of ethnic clashes that erupted in May 2023 between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo communities. The current strength of the 60-member Assembly stands at 59, with one vacancy. The ruling coalition includes 32 Meitei MLAs, three Manipuri Muslims, and nine Naga legislators. The Congress holds five seats, while the remaining 10 MLAs are Kukis — seven of them won the last election on a BJP ticket, two belong to the Kuki Peoples’ Alliance, and one is an Independent.

The latest political developments come at a time of heightened tensions in the Imphal Valley. Protests have surged following an incident on May 20 in Gwaltabi, where the name of the state on a government bus was obscured by security personnel. Meitei organisations have called for an apology and demanded the resignation of senior officials involved. Over 250 people have died since the beginning of the ethnic violence. While Meitei groups insist on maintaining Manipur’s territorial unity, Kuki-Zo leaders continue to call for a separate administrative structure for the hill districts.