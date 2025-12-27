Manipur Police intensifies search ops: Arms and ammunitions recovered, several arrested

Imphal: Security forces arrested eight active cadres, belonging to several factions of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party, in Manipur's Imphal East and Imphal West districts, police said on Saturday. Four members of the proscribed KCP (People's War Group) were apprehended from Andro Leitanpekpham area in Imphal East district on Thursday, a senior officer said. "One .32 pistol along with one magazine, three .32 live rounds, and two radio sets were recovered from their possession," he said.

Three active cadres of the outlawed KCP (Taibanganba) were arrested from Langol Game village Zone-II area in Imphal West district, he said. They were temporarily residing at Langol Game village relief camp, the officer said. One cadre of the banned KCP (Ibungo Ngangom) was apprehended from a farmhouse at Langol in Imphal West district, he said. Search operations have been conducted in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. The Centre had, on February 13, imposed the President’s rule in the state after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.