Manipur police arrest four militants, recover grenades

Imphal: Security forces arrested five people, including four militants belonging to different proscribed outfits, who were allegedly involved in extortion from Imphal East and Imphal West districts, police said on Friday. Three active cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were arrested in Imphal East district on Wednesday, a police statement said. They were allegedly involved in extortion from the public, petrol pumps, private schools, and government colleges in Imphal East area, police said.

Another member of the outfit was arrested on Thursday from Luker Mayai Leikai area in Imphal West district. He was allegedly involved in the recruitment of youths for the banned organisation. Security forces arrested an individual from Kontha Ahallup in Imphal East district and recovered two hand grenades from his possession on Thursday.