Manipur plans to shut relief camps by December, resettlement of displaced in 3 phases: Chief Secy

Imphal: Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh on Friday said the state government is planning to shut down all relief camps by December, with the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to be carried out in three phases.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Singh said coordinated discussions had taken place with the Centre and the Ministry of Home Affairs, resulting in a phased plan for the return and rehabilitation of displaced persons.

“We’ve had a good round of discussions with the central government and MHA. The first phase involves those who can go back immediately — by July, and that process has already begun. The number of displaced has come down from 62,000 to 57,000,” Singh said.

He added that Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts have already been assessed, and the second phase of returns is scheduled for October, followed by the third and final round by December.

To support the displaced in rebuilding their lives, Singh announced financial assistance of Rs 3.03 lakh for those whose homes have been destroyed.

“We also have around 7,000 people whose homes were not damaged but have become dilapidated after two years of neglect. Some form of monetary assistance will be provided to them as well,” he said.

He acknowledged that even after December, 8,000–10,000 people may not be able to return to their original homes — particularly those displaced from areas like Moreh, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi.

“These people will be accommodated in pre-fabricated houses. An additional 1,000 units are being constructed for this purpose,” Singh stated.

Addressing questions about the restoration of free movement across communities, Singh said progress is being made.

“Movement is likely to resume very soon. The central and state governments, civil society organisations (CSOs), and community leaders are all working together,” he said.

Singh also cited positive developments on the ground.

“Farming activities are happening, even on both sides of the divide. People are working within eye-ball distance, even sharing water. It’s a good sign. One or two incidents might still occur—mischievous elements are everywhere—but overall things are improving.”

He added that several major infrastructure projects are ready for inauguration, including the new Civil Secretariat in Imphal and Manipur Bhavans in Delhi and Kolkata, which could be jointly inaugurated when the opportunity arises.