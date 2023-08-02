Manipur horror: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday as opposition members continued with their protests on the Manipur issue.

The protests began as soon as the House met for the day. Many opposition members were in the Well of the House shouting slogans and displaying placards during Question Hour.

Two questions and their supplementaries were taken up amid the din.

Midhun Reddy, who was in the chair, requested the members to let Question Hour happen.

As the protests continued, proceedings were adjourned in less than 20 minutes till 2 pm.

Parliament proceedings have been disrupted due to protests on the issue of the violence in Manipur since the Monsoon session began on July 20.