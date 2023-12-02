Manipur HC says statewide Internet ban cannot continue

Imphal: Citing that internet services forms a part of the right to free speech of residents, under Article 21 of the Constitution, the Manipur High Court on Friday reiterated the government could not continue with the ongoing mobile internet ban in the entire state.

The court was hearing a PIL challenging the ongoing statewide internet ban. The court was told that the state has extended its mobile internet ban till December 3, except for the areas where it has been previously lifted.

The division bench of Chief Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui hauled up the state government for not entirely complying with earlier orders for restoration of internet services in areas which have not been affected by the ethnic violence in the state.

The banch said, “We are permitting you to impose reasonable restrictions in accordance with law but you can’t obliterate the right. Except for a few areas, the state is by and large peaceful. Why should the services not be restored? Why does the state have to say that the situation is not normal? The situation is normal according to the state in most areas. So let everybody know that the situation is normal, except in the affected areas.”

It further noted that while it was cognizant of the national security implications of restoring internet services in affected areas, the rights of those living in other areas of the state would have to be considered as well. It also maintained that nobody could deny that internet services in today’s time were a part of freedom of speech, albeit with reasonable restrictions,