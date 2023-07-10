Manipur HC directs state govt to check feasibility of providing Internet service with safeguards

Imphal: The Manipur High Court has directed the state government to carry out physical trials to check the feasibility of providing internet service to mobile phones while ensuring security of “life and property of citizens”.



The court, which has asked for a detailed report, will hear the case on July 25.

After hearing multiple PILs, a division bench of Justice A Bimol and Justice A Guneshwor Sharma said, “In the case of Fibre To The Home (FTTH) connections, internet service can be provided by the home department on a case-to-case basis” after ensuring compliance of the safeguards suggested by the committee.

The 12-member expert committee had informed the court that internet service could be provided through broadband connections, either through Internet Leased Line (ILL) or FTTH by ensuring “static IP, banning of Wifi/Hotspots from any of the routers or system, blocking of social media websites and VPNs at the local level, removal of VPN softwares from the system

and prohibiting installation of new softwares by any user

and enforcing physical monitoring by the concerned authority/officials.”

The state government had proposed to higher authorities to consider “lifting the ban on ILL with a capping of maximum speed @10 MBPS and subject to undertaking obtained from intended/existing subscribers for not indulging in illegal spreading and posting of rumours...which may aggravate the ongoing law and order crisis.”

It also said, “In the event of any violation, he or she shall be liable to be punished as per provisions of relevant laws..and the subscriber shall be fixed personally responsible for any leakage/activities done by the secondary user of internet through Wifi or hotspot.”