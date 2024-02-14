MillenniumPost
Big Story

Manipur editors' body urges people not to share newspaper content illegally

BY MPost14 Feb 2024 5:32 AM GMT
Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) has appealed to everyone not to share newspaper content "illegally" on social media without approval from the authorities concerned.

In a statement, it said that sharing e-paper, PDF or photos of newspaper content on social media is illegal and a violation of the Copyright Act, 1957 and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The guild, however, said that links to news stories can be shared.

The body said legal action would be taken against those found sharing news content illegally.

