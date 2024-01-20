Manager, two boat operators arrested for culpable homicide

Vadodara: The Gujarat police have arrested three individuals for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the boat tragedy near Vadodara, which claimed the lives of 12 students and two teachers, as announced by an official on Friday.



On Thursday, a boat capsized in Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city during a picnic, leading to the rescue of 18 students and two teachers. In response to the incident, an FIR was filed against 18 individuals, including the partners of Kotia Projects, the entity contracted by the civic body to manage Harni Lake Zone. Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code were invoked.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya stated, “The manager of Harni Lake Zone, Shantilal Solanki, and two boat operators – Nayan Gohil and Ankit, have been arrested. Efforts are underway to apprehend other culprits. Twelve school students and 2 women teachers lost their lives in the incident, and the lake rescue operation concluded on Thursday night.”

Meanwhile, some of the families performed the last rites of their children, who died in the boat tragedy, late on Thursday night with teary eyes.

As per the FIR, Kotia Projects was given the contract to operate and maintain Harni Lake Zone, a recreation hub, in 2017 by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC).

In his complaint, VMC engineer Rajesh Chauhan said the firm, its owners, managers and boat operators indulged in criminal negligence on several counts, be it non-maintenance of boats or not keeping adequate number of life-saving equipment and life jackets.

It was also revealed that only a few students were given life jackets and no instructions were given to them, as per the complaint.

Earlier, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Sanghavi had told reporters that only 10 students on board were wearing life jackets. “It proves organisers were at fault,” he had said.

Due to overload, the FIR said, the boat first started swaying and then capsized following water ingress from the front side.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had visited the site late on Thursday evening and toured Janvi Hospital and state-run SSG Hospital to meet survivors and kin of the deceased.

Patel also monitored the rescue operation that was being carried out by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies, including the local fire brigade.

The Gujarat government has already ordered a high-level probe into the incident and directed the Vadodara district collector to submit the inquiry report within 10 days.

A notification issued by the state home department on Thursday night said the collector has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry on reasons and circumstances which led to the tragedy, whether there was any negligence on the part of the contractor or any official and how such incidents can be avoided in the future.

Gujarat chief minister announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who have died and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor said a probe has been ordered after he learnt the boat was carrying more persons than the stipulated number.

A preliminary probe by authorities also revealed the boat, which was pulled out from the muddy waters, had only 14 seats, nearly half of the number of persons it was carrying at the time of incident, officials said.