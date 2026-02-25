Man shot dead near home in Greater Noida, police detain two

Greater Noida: A 30-year-old man was shot dead outside his home in broad daylight under the Ecotech-I police station area on Tuesday morning. Police suspect the killing is linked to an ongoing rivalry.



The deceased, identified as Nitin Nagar, was a local resident who ran an RO water plant and an e-rickshaw agency in the village. According to police and eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred around 10 am when Nitin was returning home from a friend’s house in a nearby lane. He was scheduled to appear in court later that day in connection with a 2024 murder case, in which he was the main accused and out on bail.

Officials said three to four armed men allegedly intercepted Nitin as he approached the main road. The attackers were carrying pistols and knives. Eyewitnesses stated that the assailants opened fire at close range. Nitin reportedly managed to dodge the first shot and ran towards his house in a bid to save himself. However, another bullet was fired during the chase.

As he tried to escape, Nitin slipped into a drain near his residence and fell. Two of the attackers allegedly caught hold of him and pinned him down. Police said one of the assailants reloaded his weapon and fired four more rounds at close range. Another attacker stabbed him multiple times in the neck and other parts of the body.

On hearing the commotion, Nitin’s wife, Shweta, came out of the house. One of the accused allegedly pointed a pistol at her, forcing her to retreat. The attackers then fled the spot.

Nitin was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Following a complaint lodged by Shweta, police registered a case of murder.

Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar said two suspects have been detained for questioning, and teams have been formed to nab the remaining accused. Further investigation is underway.