Man sets himself on fire near Parliament, suffers 95% burns

New Delhi: A man in his early 30s is undergoing treatment for 95 per cent burns after setting himself on fire near the new Parliament building in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at around 3:35 pm near the Railway Bhawan, directly opposite the Parliament.

Security personnel stationed near the Parliament immediately rushed to the scene and helped the man, identified as Jitendra from Bagpat, Uttar Pradesh, before transporting him to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. Medical officials confirmed that Jitendra suffered deep burns over most of his body and is now receiving intensive care in the hospital’s burns department.

Dr Pulin Kumar Gupta, media head at RML Hospital, assured that a team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition. According to an official statement, Jitendra poured chemicals over himself and set himself ablaze at the roundabout near Railway Bhawan. Local and railway police, along with bystanders, quickly extinguished the fire and ensured he was rushed to the hospital.

Initial investigations suggest that the act stemmed from a personal dispute in Bagpat, Uttar Pradesh. Police also found a bag containing clothes and a notebook at the scene, and Jitendra’s half-burnt backpack was recovered. The man had arrived in Delhi by train earlier that morning. Sources indicate that Jitendra and his family had ongoing legal issues in Bagpat, which likely contributed to his distress. Further investigations are ongoing, and police have contacted his family for more information.