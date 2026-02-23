Man enters Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort premises, shot dead

Washington: An armed man was shot dead after breaching the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort owned by Donald Trump, early Sunday, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 am. Trump, who frequently spends weekends at the property, was at the White House at the time. The First Lady was also with the president in Washington on Saturday night.

Officials initially withheld the suspect’s identity. Rick Bradshaw later identified him as Austin Tucker Martin, 21, of North Carolina, and said there was no immediate indication he was previously known to law enforcement.

Kash Patel said on X that the bureau would be “dedicating all necessary resources” to the investigation.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the United States Secret Service acted swiftly to neutralise an intruder “armed with a gun and a gas canister.”

The Treasury secretary also condemned Democratic rhetoric following the incident.