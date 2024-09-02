Man accused of making obscene gesture towards girl in Uttarakhand arrested

Gopeshwar (U'khand): A 24-year-old man accused of making an obscene gesture towards a teenage girl in Nandanagar tehsil of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has been arrested, police said on Monday. The accused was arrested on Sunday night from Bijnore in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pramod Shah said. The incident had sparked tensions in Nandanagar on Sunday, with hundreds of people taking to the streets to demand the arrest of the accused. Angry villagers marched through the streets and even attempted to vandalise the barber shop run by the accused.

In view of the sensitivity of the matter, which involves two different communities, Chamoli's Superintendent of Police and other officials are still stationed in Nandanagar but the situation is under control, the DSP said.