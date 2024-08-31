Mamata writes to PM again, seeks stringent Central law on crimes against women

Kolkata: Expressing concern over alleged lack of response to her earlier appeal for stronger legislation on crimes against women, Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee wrote a second letter to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi seeking Central legislation and exemplary punishment for heinous crimes such as rape and rape-murder.



In the backdrop of countrywide protests over the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Banerjee on August 22 wrote to PM Modi demanding stringent Central legislation with exemplary punishment for perpetrators of rape.

She has once again called for mandatory provisions to ensure timely case disposal by trial authorities. “You may kindly recall my letter No.44-CM dated August 22, 2024 (copy enclosed) regarding the need for stringent Central legislation on incidents of rape and meting out exemplary punishment to perpetrators of such crimes. No reply was received from your end on such a sensitive issue,” writes Mamata Banerjee.

Alleging that the reply was received from the Union minister of women and child development barely addressed the gravity of the issue raised in the letter, she added. “I am of the thought that the seriousness of the subject and its relevance to the society have not been adequately appreciated while sending out this generic reply. Not only so, I would also refer to some of the initiatives in the area that our state has already taken which appears to have been overlooked in the reply,” the letter reads.

Banerjee also mentioned the state government has approved 10 exclusive POCSO courts and highlighted the operation of 88 fast-track special courts (FTSCs) and 62 POCSO-designated courts across the state, all funded entirely by the state. Monitoring and disposal of cases is completely in the hands of the courts, she pointed out.

“As per Central government guidelines, only retired judicial officers can be posted as presiding officers in FTSCs but Hon’ble High Court has observed that in view of the severity of the cases, permanent judicial officers need to be posted. This requires examination at the level of Government of India and suitable action thereafter, for which your intervention would be necessary,” Banerjee said. She also mentioned that helpline numbers 112 and 1098 are satisfactorily working in the state and in addition, Dial-100 is also extensively used in emergency situations, she added.

“I would reiterate and earnestly request to kindly consider a stringent Central legislation and exemplary punishment on heinous crimes of rape/rape and murder with mandatory provision for disposal of cases in a specific time-frame by the trial authorities. I hope this matter would receive a very considerable attention at your kind end in the interest of our society at large,” reads the letter.