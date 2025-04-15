Mamata: Will stand by people being attacked, regardless of religion

Kolkata: While inaugurating the newly constructed Kalighat Skywalk and Hawkers Corner on Monday evening—the eve of Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year)—Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for peace and harmony, urging people not to take the law into their own hands.

“When I go to some other religious place (belonging to other communities), I am often subjected to criticism and even assigned a different surname. It is not right to play such an unrighteous game over religion, as it stands for respect, love, peace, humanity, harmony, and unity. Love for people at large is the greatest religion,” Banerjee said.

She urged people to remain calm and not be provoked by any instigations. “Everybody has the right to indulge in movement peacefully and democratically. But you should not take law into your own hands,” she added.

Though Banerjee did not specify any particular issue, it was clear she was referring to the recent incidents of violence in some pockets of Murshidabad and Bhangar (since Sunday night) over the new Waqf law.

The Chief Minister reiterated her commitment to stand by anyone who is attacked, regardless of their religion and appealed to the public to stay united and uphold the spirit of coexistence.

“If we are together, we will be able to overcome all odds and can conquer the world. If we keep ourselves isolated, we will not be able to emerge triumphant,” she maintained.

Banerjee stated that while people follow their respective religions, festivals are for everyone and all communities in the state should come together to celebrate them. Speaking about the Kalighat Skywalk, the Chief Minister said that the trunk of the 435m-long and 10.5m-broad skywalk takes off at the SP Mukherjee Road-Kali Temple Road intersection and ends outside the gates of the Kalighat Temple. There are five points of entry or exit: from SP Mukherjee Road; outside the Kalighat temple; on Sadananda Road; at the Kalighat Fire Station intersection; and from the second floor of the new Kalighat Hawkers’ Corner. There are 2 escalators, three elevators and three staircases in the skywalk. The Kalighat Temple has also received a facelift and 99 per cent of the work has been done by the state government.

The Reliance Foundation has adorned the precincts of the Kalighat Temple with gold, expressing its desire to contribute to the temple’s rejuvenation. The entire area and its surroundings have been illuminated with colourful lights. The construction of the skywalk, along with the renovation of the pavement and roads, which began in October 2021, has cost Rs 100 crore.