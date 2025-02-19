Mamata: Will resign in a day if ‘BJP can prove any terror link...’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday condemned Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari for his derogatory remarks linking the Bengal government to Kashmiri terrorists and Bangladeshi militant organisations. She dismissed the allegations as baseless and challenged Adhikari to provide proof.

Banerjee, on the floor of the House unequivocally stated that if ‘any of these allegations brought by Adhikari against her government can be proved, she will resign within a day’.

She also said she would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complain about such statements issued in public.

After Adhikari was suspended along with many other BJP MLAs, he issued derogatory statements in public on Monday where the LoP said: “We take pride in our suspension for advocating on behalf of the Hindu community... It is a government of the Mollahs, a government of the Muslims, a government of Ansarul Bangla and a government of Kashmiri terrorists. A government for Muslim appeasement and anti-Hindu.”

Banerjee replied saying: “I am accused of being a member of the Muslim League.

It was alleged that our government has connections with Jammu and Kashmir terrorists and Bangladeshi militant groups. If anybody can prove this, I will resign within a day. I strongly condemn these baseless allegations. I will also write to the Prime Minister urging his intervention as to how such remarks can be issued against us. We (Trinamool Congress) always play a constructive role in the Parliament.”

She added: “It is better to die than to be falsely accused of terrorism. “Freedom of speech does not mean to speak about communalism or instigate against any religion. You are selling a particular religion...I have seen some videos where he (Suvendu Adhikari) is speaking about Hindu Dharma. I never talk about instigating anyone on religious matters,” Banerjee added. Calling Adhikari a fake caretaker of the Hindu religion, Banerjee asked why he and the BJP were when there were attempts by promoters to capture Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral home on Simla Street or when attempts were made to capture Sister Nivedita’s house in Darjeeling. Banerjee criticised the BJP for making “baseless remarks” against her and slammed her one-time protege for “instigating hatred”.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of selling “one particular religion” only to gain political advantage. She also reminded that it is because of the Trinamool government the entire state remains peaceful. Using the Bangladesh issue as a weapon, the Opposition BJP attempted to destabilise Bengal, alleged Banerjee. Banerjee also credited her government for maintaining peace in Bengal despite the unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh. Adhikari and three BJP legislators — Agnimitra Paul, Bishwanath Karak, and Bankim Ghosh were suspended for 30 days on Monday following an uproar by the Opposition over the holding of Saraswati Puja in educational institutions. The Chief Minister in the Assembly said that about 2 to 4 crore Saraswati pujas are organised across Bengal but the BJP still tends to accuse her government of trying to stop the Puja.

Referring to the Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri College incident which the BJP raked up only to make an issue and label false allegation against the state, Banerjee in the Assembly admitted there was some issue but the puja was organised also. She also showed images in the Assembly. She also took a dig at saffron party legislators, claiming: “The BJP MLAs are afraid of facing me and that’s why they boycott the House whenever I speak.” Reaffirming her commitment to secularism, she added: “I believe in secularism, coexistence, and the development of all communities.” Banerjee also said that the opposition MLAs are given equal opportunity to speak in the Assembly irrespective of their numbers. But the same thing does not happen in Parliament. Recalling a past incident, Banerjee said when she was a single MP in 2004, she was not allowed to speak by the BJP, Congress and CPI(M) in the Parliament. She also criticised BJP leaders for making divisive statements and spreading misinformation. Banerjee said she watched a video clip on Monday, in which one political leader during his speech, “repeatedly” targeted her father, asking: “Is this Mamata Banerjee’s father’s property?”

The Chief Minister, however, did not identify the politician.

“I don’t want to make such remarks... but let me clarify. Yes, my father had property, though I have taken nothing from it,” she said.

Banerjee also criticised the Centre referring to the incident where US deportees were sent back home handcuffed.