Mamata wants UN peacekeeping force in Bangladesh, seeks PM’s intervention

Kolkata: Condemning the attack on Indians due to the civil unrest prevailing there, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested the deployment of the United Nations peacekeeping force in Bangladesh while demanding the intervention of PM Modi for rescue and rehabilitation of persecuted Indians in the neighbouring country.

“We propose that the Government of India take up the matter with the United Nations to enable deployment of a peacekeeping force in Bangladesh for restoring normalcy,” Banerjee said in the Bengal assembly.

She added that states have limited jurisdiction unlike the Centre in international matters and hence Bengal will support whatever decision is taken by the Indian government.

Assuring that Bengal is ready to offer shelter to the persecuted Indians if need be, she said: “We have no problem sharing our resources with those in need. There will be no shortage of food for them”.

Banerjee demanded the External Affairs Minister (EAM) make a statement in Parliament during the ongoing winter session on India’s stance regarding the situation in Bangladesh. “We have families, properties and loved ones in Bangladesh. We condemn atrocities on religious grounds anywhere in the world and appeal to the Union government, and the Prime Minister to intervene. If the Prime Minister is unavailable to address this issue, the EAM must step up and provide clarity,” she stated.

Stressing the importance of maintaining harmony and fostering cordial relations among communities in Bangladesh and elsewhere, Banerjee referred to the arrest of 79 Indian fishermen detained in Bangladeshi waters.

“Sixty-nine of our fishermen had entered Bangladesh by mistake. They were imprisoned there but we provided them legal assistance and sought Centre’s intervention. But I am sorry to say no response has been elicited,” she regretted.

She further added that a trawler from Bangladesh recently capsised in Bengal but the fishermen were rescued. After verifying their documents they were allowed to return to Bangladesh.

Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said that the Chief Minister’s proposal on the Bangladesh issue that was supported by all TMC legislators will be sent to the Prime Minister and the President of India.