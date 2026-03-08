Mamata urges Prez ‘not to toe BJP line’, says ‘have respect for you’

Kolkata/ Siliguri: An exchange of statements between the President of India, Droupadi Murmu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday sent ripples across the political spectrum, with PM Modi also posting remarks on his social media handle criticising the Bengal government.

While Droupadi Murmu questioned the change of venue for the tribal community programme and why neither the Chief Minister nor any other ministers were present to receive her, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating her highest respect for the President of India, urged Murmu not to indulge in politics during elections, as allegedly advised by the BJP.

Reacting to the developments, PM Modi, in a post on X, said: “This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India. The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits…..” The whole situation stemmed from President Murmu’s media address on Saturday. While addressing a gathering of tribals at Bidhannagar near Siliguri after attending a programme at Goshaipur near Bagdogra Airport earlier during the day, she wondered whether the Bengal Chief Minister was “upset” as neither she nor any state minister was present to receive Murmu during her visit to North Bengal.

The President also questioned the change of venue for the tribal community’s annual programme from Bidhannagar to Goshaipur, where the turnout was reportedly low.

“Had the programme been held there (at Bidhannagar), it would have been better. There is ample space there, and many people could have attended. But I do not know why the state administration did not permit the meeting there. Today’s programme is being held at a place where it is difficult for people to come. Perhaps the state government does not want the welfare of tribals, and that is why they were prevented from coming here,” Murmu said.

Murmu also said Mamata Banerjee was like her “younger sister”.

When the President arrived at the venue on Saturday afternoon, only a handful of people were present. Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb was the only representative present at the airport to receive her.

Reacting to Murmu’s remarks, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, from her sit-in demonstration, said: “I have respect for you, President Madam. But please do not play politics during elections as per BJP’s advice. You should know how many tribal people were affected under BJP’s rigged SIR exercise, how many of them were removed and what they have been forced to go through.”

“Look at the difference. See what we have done for tribal communities in Bengal, and then look at what has happened to tribals in many other states. And tell me something, when tribals were suffering during the violence in Manipur, when they were being attacked and humiliated, why did we not hear your voice then?” Banerjee asked.

“You (Murmu) have fallen into the BJP’s trap. BJP has brought the Constitution to such a low point that they are turning the President into their mouthpiece,” Banerjee said adding “Come once, we will receive you. What can we do if you come multiple times? I am fighting for the people whose names were deleted. People are my first priority but you are BJP’s priority.”

“I would urge you to refrain from making remarks that do not fit you. I don’t know who organised the programme,” Banerjee added.

Later, taking to the social media, Banerjee wrote: “International Santal Council, a private organisation, invited Hon’ble President to the 9th International Adivasi Santal Conference in Siliguri. After Advanced Security Liaison, district administration flagged in writing to the President’s Secretariat that the organiser appeared inadequately prepared; the concern was also conveyed telephonically (For relevant letters and photographs, see my related facebook post). The President’s Secretariat advance team visited on 05.03.26, was apprised of the lack of arrangements, yet the programme continued as scheduled.”

She added: “Hon’ble President was received and seen off by Mayor Siliguri Municipal Corporation, DM Darjeeling and CP Siliguri Police Commissionerate strictly as per the approved lineup shared by the President’s Secretariat. CM, West Bengal was not part of the lineup or the dais plan. No protocol lapse happened on part of district administration. BJP is disrespecting and misusing the highest chair in the country for its own party agenda. Most unfortunate.’