Mamata to embark on 2-day Murshidabad tour on Monday

Kolkata: Ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s scheduled visit to Murshidabad, the state police arrested three persons in connection with the murder of the father and son duo at Dhulian amidst protests against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025.

Banerjee is scheduled to reach Murshidabad on Monday and may visit the pockets of the district that have witnessed violence.

Haragobinda Das and Chandan Das of Jafarabad were killed amidst Waqf protests on April 12 and their house was ransacked.

The police have so far arrested 10 persons in connection with the killings.

At least three persons, including the father and son duo, died and over 274 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that took place from April 8-12.

Banerjee is likely to hold a distribution programme at Samsherganj on Tuesday from where she is slated to hand over compensation to the families of the victims.

Banerjee has already announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the victims and houses to be constructed under Banglar Bari for those whose houses have been damaged during the violence.

Meanwhile, according to police sources, the police conducted a raid late on Friday night and arrested one Nurul Islam from the Housnagar area in Farrakka.

Following this, one Iqbal was nabbed from Jabalpur Express which was about to depart from Howrah Station. Later, one Saba Karim was picked up from the Jangipur area.

A senior police official said that the three would be produced at court and prayer for police custody would be made. They will be interrogated for the arrest of more persons involved in this murder.

The police have already constituted a special investigation team (SIT) in connection with the investigation of the case.

A prima facie probe has revealed personal enmity as the cause of the murder.