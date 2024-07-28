Mamata storms out of NITI meet, accuses Centre of discrimination

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog meeting on Saturday accusing the Centre of discrimination as she was allegedly cut off during her speech at the meet. Claiming she was representing the Opposition-ruled states, Banerjee alleged that she was stopped midway in her speech in unfair ways which was a deliberate attempt to malign the Opposition. Vowing that she would think if she would attend any future meeting, Banerjee upped the ante against the Central government and alleged that discriminatory practice was adopted while allocating time to Opposition representatives.

Upon walking out she emphasised the importance of states’ role during the crisis and also criticised the withholding of funds. After walking out of the meeting, Banerjee told the media in Delhi: “I raised questions about why they discriminated against other states in the Budget. I told them that I was speaking for only 5 minutes. They have stopped all welfare projects for Bengal and deprived the state of its rightful Awas Yojana and rural roads scheme. They have also stopped the food subsidy. We are deprived of funds worth Rs 1.71 lakh crore. This Budget has nothing but zero... Immediately after I said this, the mic was switched off.”

“I asked them why they discriminate and stop me. They should be happy that I attended as an Opposition but they gave more time to their leaders. I wanted to tell a few more things but I was stopped within 5 minutes. Those who spoke before me were allowed to speak for 10-20 minutes. I was the only one from the Opposition who came here but they did not allow me to speak. This is insulting and I will not attend any meeting further,” Banerjee asserted. She alleged: “Chandrababu Naidu was given 20 minutes to speak. The CMs of Assam, Goa and Chhattisgarh were allowed to speak for 10-12 minutes. I was attending this meeting because of the greater interest that cooperative federalism should be strengthened. They are politically biased. They are not giving the proper attention to different states. Even the Budget is politically biased.”

Once again reminding that she has no problem with special attention being given to some states, she said that the other states should not be deprived. Advocating the abolition of NITI Aayog, she said: “The Planning Commission used to plan for the state. NITI Aayog has no financial powers, how will it work? Give it financial powers or bring back the Planning Commission.” Later in the day upon her arrival at Calcutta airport, she said: “Out of Opposition parties, I was the only one who attended the meeting today because we believe that if cooperative federalism has to be protected, the share of the State’s funds taken by the Centre should be given to the state for development.”

“Nobody went as they boycotted the meeting. I thought I would go and speak for everyone. I spoke whatever I could in the 3-4 minutes - about Bengal’s deprivation and the way all Opposition-ruled states were deprived in the Budget whereas considerations were given to BJP-ruled states and their allies,” she said adding: “I also said that they (Centre) only give directions and use their photos whereas the work on the ground is done by the state governments - be it Covid or any other subject. If states are crippled, the Centre will also be impacted one day.” She further said: “While I was saying they kept ringing the bell. Rajnath Singh presided over the meeting with the PM and HM seated on either side. Obviously, they asked him to do this. Before me, Chandrababu Naidu spoke for 20 minutes. Assam, Arunachal, Chhattisgarh, and Goa CMs spoke between 15-20 minutes. But as soon as I hit 5 minutes, they kept hitting the bell and asked me to stop. I said okay I will stop and added that if they did not want to listen, I would leave. I boycotted and left because they did not want to hear about Bengal’s deprivation.” She spoke on the record about constituting an Indo-Bhutan River Commission because water from Bhutan often floods regions of north Bengal including Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri every year, she said.

“During the monsoons, it is flooded but the river dries up during summers causing water scarcity. They made decisions on the Farakka pact as well but did not inform us about it. When Farakka was constructed during the time of Deve Gowda, a Rs 700-crore project was to be given to Bengal in exchange for this pact so that the Ganga erosion in Malda and Murshidabad is stopped. Farakka has dried up, there is no dredging there. DVC is also drying up,” she told the media at Kolkata airport. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused Banerjee of spreading falsehood. Taking to her official X account, she said: “We all heard Hon. CM @MamataOfficial. She spoke her full-time. The screen in front of our tables kept showing the time. A few other CMs spoke beyond their allotted time. On their own request, extra time was allowed without any fuss. Mikes were not switched off, not for anybody, particularly, not for CM, WB. Mamata ji has chosen to spread falsehood.” Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said: “The Chief Mnister of West Bengal had made a request to be given a turn before lunchtime. I’m just putting facts on the ground, no interpretations. It was a very clear request from their side because, normally, we would have gone alphabetically. So it begins with Andhra Pradesh, then Arunachal Pradesh. We actually adjusted and the Defence minister actually called her in just before Gujarat. So she made her statement.”