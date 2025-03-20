Mamata slams violence in Nagpur, says India is known for unity in diversity

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condemned the violence in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, asserting that India is known for unity in diversity. Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Banerjee refrained from making a detailed statement on the issue, saying, "I don't want to comment on it. But we condemn this violence. Our country is known for its unity in diversity. After the demolition of Babri Masjid, I hit the streets to protect communal harmony. I don't want to make any comment on the Nagpur situation."

Banerjee said her INDIA alliance partner Uddhav Thackeray, the president of Shiv Sena (UBT), will comment on the situation. Rumours about a 'chadar' with Quranic inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb led to violence in Nagpur on Monday in which several police personnel were injured. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated in the assembly on Wednesday that no such 'chadar' with holy inscriptions was found to have been burnt, but the rumours incited passions.