Mamata slams Centre over series of train accidents

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the central government over the series of train accidents and wondered whether there will be no end to the Centre's callousness. In a social media post, Banerjee wondered whether this is governance as the train accidents have become a regular affair. "Another disastrous rail accident! Howrah- Mumbai mail derails in Chakradharpur division in Jharkhand today early morning, multiple deaths and a huge number of injuries are the tragic consequences," she posted on X.

"I seriously ask: is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week, this unending procession of deaths and injuries on railway tracks: for how long shall we tolerate this? Will there be no end to the callousness of the Government of India?" she added. Two persons were killed and 20 others injured as at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred at 3.45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER), they said.









SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said there was another derailment of a goods train nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred concurrently.

"Two persons were killed and 20 injured as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Barabamboo. Rescue operations are on and an NDRF team is rushing to the spot," West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Chaudhary, who is camping at the accident site, said.

He claimed that the "Howrah-Mumbai train hit the stationary goods train".

The accident site is near the border between West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.



