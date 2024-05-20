Mamata praises RKM, Bharat Sevashram amidst controversy

Praising the Ramakrishna Mission or Bharat Sevashram Sangha for their philanthropic works, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was not against any institution but criticized one or two persons for indulging in politics.

Banerjee had on Saturday alleged that some monks of the two monastic orders were working "under instructions of the BJP". The statement drew sharp criticism from PM Narendra Modi who alleged that she was "under pressure from Muslim extremists" and was threatening these socio-religious organizations to "appease" the TMC's vote bank.

Addressing an election rally in Bankura's Onda, Banerjee said, "I am not against Ramakrishna Mission, why should I be against an institution or insult it."

"I have spoken about one or two persons," she added.

The chief minister also praised Bharat Sevashram Sangha, saying that it works for the people.

"I had spoken about Kartik Maharaj, he did not allow Trinamool Congress agent to sit (at a polling booth) in Rejinagar," Banerjee said.

Claiming that the Bharat Sevashram Sangha monk from Murshidabad district was working for the BJP, she accused him of instigating people when clashes between two groups happened at Rejinagar.

"If he wants to do BJP, he can, but should do it wearing its badge," she said.