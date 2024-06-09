Mamata pays homage to Birsa Munda on his death anniversary

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his death anniversary, asserting that his fearless patriotism is an inspiration for all.



Birsa Muda died in the Old Central Jail in Ranchi on June 9, 1900.

"I pay my respect to freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his death anniversary. His fearless patriotism, mental strength to stand against injustice is our inspiration," Banerjee wrote on X.

"I am proud that our state government observes his birth anniversary as a holiday every year to honour this brave martyr. We have adopted the name of this stalwart of the tribal society in one of our universities in Jangalmahal," she added.

His birth anniversary is celebrated across the country as the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Birsa Munda was born on November 15, 1875.