Mamata orders probe into assault on Bihar job aspirants in Siliguri, 2 held

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered a detailed probe into the Siliguri incident in which two job aspirants who came from Bihar were assaulted.

Siliguri city police acted promptly and arrested two men on Friday for allegedly heckling two Bihar residents who came to apply for jobs in a Central police force.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that it was an isolated incident and slammed the saffron party for playing the provincialism card over the incident just to gain some political mileage. Incidentally, the BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh attacked the Mamata Banerjee government over the incident. He triggered a political row following the incident by taking up the Rohingya issue. Bihar’s Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader and Union minister Chirag Paswan in their social media posts demanded action against the guilty.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered the chief secretary and DGP to get details from West Bengal. RJD chief Lalu Prasad also spoke to Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee asking her to take action against the culprits. The Bihar police had also written to their counterparts in West Bengal to seek action in the case and ensure safety of Bihar students.

Trinamool congress unequivocally stated that Bengal is the home to lakhs of people from Bihar and playing a provincialism card over the Siliguri incident is completely politically motivated.

A senior Trinamool Congress leader said that many Biharis have come here for jobs and they are treated with utmost respect.

The Mamata Banerjee government has declared a two-day holiday on Chaath Puja to show respect. Camps are set up here when the pilgrims come from Bihar to attend Ganga Sagar Mela.

“BJP always tries to divide people sometimes along religious lines and sometimes by playing with provincialism sentiments. In Maharashtra and Assam there were movements to drive Bengali out of these states. Bengal is a place where people from all religions, community reside with harmony,” the leader said.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh earlier said that Bengal believes in the democratic rights of every citizen of the country and will never allow harassment of anyone.

“Many people come to West Bengal in search of jobs and many from our state also go to Bihar and other parts of the country. Our government welcomes everyone,” Ghosh had said.

He also pointed out that migrant labourers from West Bengal had faced harassment and were even lynched in BJP-ruled states.