Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the Jhansi hospital fire incident, mourning the deaths of ten newborns. She also demanded accountability while urging stricter safety measures in medical facilities in the future.

The tragic fire incident took place at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, which claimed the lives of ten newborns in the NICU. Banerjee condemned the horrific incident and emphasised the urgent need for accountability and preventive measures to avoid such disasters in the future. She said that she was “devastated” by the incident.

In a post on X, Banerjee said: “I am devastated by the tragic incident at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, where ten newborns lost their lives in a fire in the NICU. We stand in solidarity with the affected families and demand accountability and immediate action to prevent such horrific accidents in the future.