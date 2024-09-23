Mamata lauds setting up of semiconductor unit in Kolkata, assures full govt support

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured her government's full support to the proposed investment in the semiconductor sector following the announcement of the country's first national security semiconductor fabrication plant through a transformative collaboration with the US. Banerjee said the establishment of a global capability centre in the state reflects the relentless promotion of the anchor industry by the West Bengal government. "I am fortunate enough to share with you all the contribution of our West Bengal government in the historic international investment decision for Kolkata, as kindly announced by President of the USA with our PM Modi yesterday," Banerjee wrote on X.

Under a transformative collaboration with the US, India will get its first-ever national security semiconductor fabrication plant that will produce chips for use in military hardware in both the countries as well as in critical telecommunication networks and electronics. The ambitious India-US joint project was announced following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in Wilmington on Saturday. "I assure all support to the emerging investment in this frontier sector. Let West Bengal be the true destination for knowledge-based industries," she added. The Chief Minister described the "long and arduous exercises" behind the significant news regarding major American investment in the state’s semiconductor sector. "Early last year, the state IT department and our PSU Webel approached leading semiconductor industries as many chip-designing and packaging startups had relocated to various Webel IT Parks after the COVID pandemic," she explained. She highlighted that leading international semiconductor companies such as Global Foundries, Synopsys, and Micron held several technology symposiums in West Bengal.

"This year, the state government-sponsored Global VLSI Conference 2024 in Kolkata, witnessed participation from all leading giants in the semiconductor industry," Banerjee noted. "Continuous deliberations coupled with successful promotion of the state’s capacity have thus led to Global Foundries’ recent proposal to set up a Global Capability Centre in Kolkata," she said. The initiative will be supported by the India Semiconductor Mission and will form part of a strategic technology partnership among Bharat Semi, 3rdiTech, and the US Space Force. This project is set to not only be India's first but also one of the world's first multi-material fabs dedicated to national security, according to sources familiar with the matter.