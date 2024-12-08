Mamata is a capable leader, says Pawar on her willingness to head INDIA bloc

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has supported West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement expressing her willingness to take charge of the INDIA bloc.

Talking to reporters in Kolhapur on Saturday, Pawar said the Trinamool Congress chief is a capable leader and has the right to show her intent to head the opposition alliance.

Earlier this week, Banerjee said she could manage the dual responsibility of running the opposition front while continuing her role as the chief minister of West Bengal.

Her statement comes at a time when broader tensions have emerged within the INDIA bloc due to dissatisfaction from various regional parties and the recent electoral setbacks for the Congress in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra.

Asked about Banerjee's remark, Pawar said, "She is a capable leader in the country and has the right to say it. The MPs she has sent to the Parliament are hardworking and aware."