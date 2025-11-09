Mamata honours Richa Ghosh with ‘Banga Bhushan’, makes her Honorary DSP

Kolkata: In a glittering ceremony that lit up the Eden Gardens, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday honoured India’s World Cup-winning star Richa Ghosh in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Bengal government bestowed upon the Siliguri-born cricketer the prestigious ‘Banga Bhushan’ Award and appointed her as an Honorary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in West Bengal, marking a proud moment for Bengal’s sporting fraternity. The event began with the traditional ‘uttariya’, flowers and sweets, before Chief Minister Banerjee personally handed Richa a golden bat and ball, the Banga Bhushan medallion, a golden chain, and her official DSP appointment letter. CAB president Sourav Ganguly felicitated Richa with a cheque of Rs 34 lakh, a symbolic tribute to her match-winning 34 runs in the World Cup final. “She is very young, and we must refrain from putting any mental pressure on her,” Chief Minister Banerjee said in her address, lauding the cricketer’s composure and determination. “Richa will conquer the world again and again— with love. Mental strength is the greatest strength of all. Keep working hard, overcome every obstacle, and chase your dream. You have to fight, perform, play, and win,” Banerjee added, as the crowd at Eden Gardens erupted in applause.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee once again threw her weight behind Sourav Ganguly, saying the former India captain should have been the International Cricket Council president by now and warned, in her trademark style, that “it’s not that easy to stop him”. “We always wanted Ganguly to remain India’s captain for a long time,” Mamata said. “There’s one more thing I must say, Ganguly might feel bad if I say this, but I’m a little outspoken and always speak the unpleasant truth; I’ve never been able to change that,” she said adding: “Who was supposed to be the ICC president today? None other than Sourav Ganguly. He may not have become one now, but I strongly believe that one day he definitely will. It’s not that easy to stop him.” The ICC chair post is currently held by Jay Shah, son of Union Home minister Amit Shah, who became the youngest-ever ICC chairman in December 2024, following a four-year tenure as BCCI secretary. The Chief Minister regretted the fact that Sourav Ganguly was allegedly not allowed to contest elections to the ICC in 2022. “Sourav Ganguly deserved the post of ICC president. But at the behest of ‘enemies of Bengalis, he was not allowed to contest for that prestigious position,” said Banerjee. Speaking about Risha, Sourav lauded the 21-year-old’s rise. “We want Richa to one day reach the heights Jhulan Goswami did. Someday, we hope to stand here and say: Richa is the captain of India,” he said.

The event at Eden Gardens turned into a festive celebration, graced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CAB president Sourav Ganguly, state Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, Minister of State for Sports Manoj Tiwary, legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami, and several CAB officials. Richa’s proud parents watched from the audience as the 21-year-old soaked in the roaring applause. A day earlier, Richa received a hero’s welcome in her hometown Siliguri, where a red carpet was rolled out from her residence to Baghajatin Park for a civic reception organised by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation. At the Siliguri event, Risha had said: “We started the championship with only one thought—winning. It was tough, but we were determined. Now the focus is on the T-20 World Cup. Winning that trophy is my next goal.” She also emphasised the need for better sports infrastructure in Siliguri. “Due to the lack of proper facilities here, I had to travel outside Siliguri, including Kolkata, to improve my game. The city needs a proper stadium for cricket and other sports,” she said.