Mamata holds meeting with top officials on healthcare infra upgradation

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a review meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Health Secretary NS Nigam at her Kalighat residence on the upgradation of healthcare infrastructure, a well-placed source said. Banerjee, in the meeting which lasted for nearly 45 minutes on Thursday evening, enquired about security infrastructure at various state-run medical colleges and hospitals, he said. "The CM sought to be updated about the status of work being undertaken to upgrade the infrastructure regarding safety and security at different hospitals. She also gave the chief secretary and the health secretary necessary instructions," the source said. After the meeting, the chief secretary called for a meeting of principals and MSVPs of all the state-run hospitals on Friday, the official said, adding that it would be held at the state secretariat Nabanna. West Bengal has been on the boil following the rape and murder of an on-duty woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Junior medics have been holding fast-unto-death since October 5 demanding justice for the deceased doctor as well upgradation of security infrastructure at medical establishments across the state. They are also demanding the immediate removal of Nigam. Their other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces. They are also demanding increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and swift filling up of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers. The junior doctors went on a 'cease work' following the rape and murder of the medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. They ended their 'cease work 'stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.