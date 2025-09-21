Mamata heralds Durga Puja 2025, sets stage for festive splendour

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ushered in the festive fervour of Durga Puja 2025 on Saturday by inaugurating three iconic pandals in the city — Hatibagan Sarbojanin, Tala Prottoy, and Sreebhumi Sporting Club.

The grand occasion marked the official flag-off of one of Bengal’s most celebrated festivals, with the streets buzzing with excitement and devotees eagerly anticipating the coming celebrations.

Clarifying her role, the Chief Minister noted that since it was the day before Mahalaya, she refrained from unveiling the face of Goddess Durga, limiting her participation to inaugurating the pandals themselves. “Today is about initiating the festivities and honouring the creativity and devotion of the community,” she remarked, ensuring that the sanctity of the rituals remained intact.

The inauguration set the tone for the upcoming festival, promising a blend of tradition, artistry and community spirit as the city prepares to celebrate Durga Puja with unparalleled grandeur.

“Tomorrow is Mahalaya. Tarpan will be offered. I never unveil the face of the Goddess before Mahalaya. So, I inaugurated only pandals. I will unveil the faces of idols from Mahalaya. Mother Goddess will bring a message of light and hope against any evil forces through Tarpan on Mahalaya,” Banerjee said while inaugurating the pandal of Hatibagan Sarbojanin.

Later in the day, Banerjee took to social media to extend her heartfelt wishes, praying to Goddess Durga for peace and prosperity to grace every household in Bengal.

“Let humanity and love win and hatred, jealousy must disappear. We believe that unity and humanity are our foundations. Humanity knows no religion. Humanity is the best religion and it is the culture of Bengal,” Banerjee wrote on X. Mahalaya marks the beginning of Devipaksha and the conclusion of Pitru Paksha. Earlier, Opposition parties had criticised the Chief Minister for inaugurating Durga Puja pandals, prompting her to clarify that she had not unveiled any idols before Mahalaya.

After Hatibagan Sarbojanin, Banerjee went to Tala Prottoy and inaugurated their Puja pandal. She also urged the organisers to play Bengali songs. Banerjee’s request is significant at a time when her party has been carrying out a protest against the harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant labourers from Bengal in BJP-ruled states.

With the Alipore MeT Office predicting rainfall in the city during Puja, Banerjee urged citizens to take precautions. She also warned about rising cases of influenza, advising: “While going for puja hopping, make sure that you carry an umbrella.”

Light drizzles accompanied her visit to the Hatibagan Sarbojanin pandal.

From Tala Prottoy, Banerjee went for the inauguration of the Sreebhumi Puja pandal.

She once again reminded that she did not forget how Bengali-speaking migrant workers from Bengal were harassed in BJP-ruled states.

“We can never support the idea that Bengali-speaking migrant workers will be tortured. We respect all the languages. Everyone is free to respect his/her mother tongue. There is no harm in it. It cannot happen that those who will speak in Bengali will be tortured. Workers from Bengal are hired because they are talented. Only 22 lakh labourers work outside, whereas around 1.5 crore labourers from other states work here in Bengal,” Banerjee added.

On Sunday, Banerjee will attend a book launch at Nazrul Mancha, after which she will inaugurate other pandals, including Naktala Udayan Sangha, 95 Palli, Jodhpur Park, Babubagan, and Chetla Agrani, where she will also draw the idol’s eyes.

She will then switch to virtual inaugurations of pujas in the districts. The pujas which will be inaugurated on Monday include Alipore Sarbojanin, Chetla Kolahal Gosthi, Behala Natun Dal, Barisha, Haridevpur 41 Palli, Ajeya Sanhati, Basupur Talbagan, Basupur Sheetala Mandir, Gariahat Hindustan Club, and Kalighat Milan Sangha.