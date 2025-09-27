Mamata greets Bengal on Panchami, shares her song invoking Durga’s blessings

Kolkata: Sharing a song composed by her, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, greeted the people of Bengal on the day of Panchami.

“Sarat Meher Bhelai Maa Durga Esechen”, quoting her own song, she invoked blessings from Maa Durga for the people of the state and wished Happy Panchami to all.

She shared an audio-video of another song of hers, which was sung by renowned singer Rupankar Bagchi. Chief Minister Banerjee always urges people to maintain communal peace and harmony during the festive season.

She always believes that religion may be different from one person to another but the celebration is for all. She often says that Durga Puja is a festival of cooperation, peace and happiness, and she prays to Mother Durga to grant peace, prosperity and happiness.

The Chief Minister has been actively involved in the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations across the state. Earlier in the week, she inaugurated numerous Durga Puja pandals in and around Kolkata.

Stressing unity and safety, she has appealed to the people to celebrate peacefully, emphasizing the importance of communal harmony and caution, especially due to recent inclement weather.