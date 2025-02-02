Mamata: Frames of Change, a pictorial tribute to Bengal CM unveiled at Kolkata book fair

KOLKATA: From a nondescript petite room in a narrow lane to becoming one of the most popular politician of all time, Mamata Banerjee exemplifies meteoric rise.

And on Saturday, a coffee table book titled ‘Mamata: Frames of Change – A Pictorial Tribute’, encapsulating her incredible journey through a compelling collection of photographs and in-depth backstories was unveiled at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair.

The coveted book by Aajkaal Publishers was launched by Satyam Roychowdhury, chairman, Aajkaal.

“The book is a compilation of all the photographs of Mamata Banerjee that have been published in Aajkaal so far. But a photograph is never just an image—it carries stories and information behind it,” said Roychowdhury.

‘Mamata: Frames of Change’ is a vivid celebration of Banerjee’s life and works through gripping photographs. This book is the story of the “extraordinarily ordinary woman” behind the revolutionary leader and is an attempt to portray the journey of the master administrator through her work, struggles, family, creations and her ardent admiration for literature, cinema, sports, poetry, art and culture and her undying love for her people.

For Roychowdhury, Banerjee is the resolute rebel, the ultimate dreamer, the revolutionary leader, the ace administrator and universal ‘Didi’. “She was the break of a new dawn after a long murky night. She was the “breeze of change”, the long-awaited ‘poriborton’ that the people of Bengal were yearning for after more than three decades of Left rule. ‘Mamata: Frames of Change’ is a pictorial tribute to the woman who emerged from a nondescript tiled roof home to become the harbinger of change in the political scenario of India,” said the educationist in his note in the book.

Roychowdhury also mentioned in the book as a note how he was deeply honoured to have been guided by the veteran political leader in several endeavours over the years. “She helped me gain a vivid knowledge of her multifaceted persona. This book is the story, through photographs, of her incredible journey,” he said.

Asoke Dasgupta, editor, Aajkaal, described Banerjee as the ‘Bengal tigress’ in his note in the book. “She came like a storm and grew like a tall tree. She snatched success from the jaws of adversities,” he said. Dasgupta also wrote how the last decade saw Banerjee as the maker of “new Bengal”. “She is tough when the situation demands and always full of warmth and empathy for the common people of Bengal. This coffee table book is our humble attempt to capture the dreamer and make a new prosperous Bengal,” wrote Dasgupta.

The essence of this book lies in its photographs. It opens with a historic image—a cartoon of Banerjee by Kutty. From there, a series of events unfold through visuals, bringing moments to life. After all, photographs speak for themselves. They reveal why and how she earned the deep affection of a writer like Mahasweta Devi. Another photograph reminds us of her fight alongside farmers in Singur and Nandigram. These photographs illustrate her unwavering nationalism, her thoughts and commitment toward the underprivileged and marginalised. They show her sitting on the grass in the Maidan, sipping tea from an earthen cup, or stepping into a roadside eatery to stir a ladle in a sizzling pan. Yet, when she takes up the cause of the oppressed, she transforms into a fearless fighter, uncompromising in her demands.

On Saturday, Aajkaal Publishers also gifted the book lovers of Kolkata with 40 new books including the ‘Mamata: Frames of Change’. The launch was graced by eminent personalities, including musician Pt Ajoy Chakraborty, poet Srijato, singer Anupam Roy, author Pracheta Gupta, and Tridib Kumar Chatterjee and Sudhanshu Sekhar Dey of the Publishers & Booksellers Guild. The book is available at Aajkaal stall at the book fair.

A book, titled ‘Moubone Aaj’ as a tribute to Mou Roychowdhury, co-chairperson of Techno India Group, who passed away on May 7, 2024, was also unveiled at the Kolkata Book Fair.