Mamata demands 'rollback of GST' on life & med insurance premiums, threatens stir

Kolkata: Calling for an immediate rollback of GST on life and medical insurance premiums, Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, declared that her party would be compelled to take to the streets should the withdrawal not be enacted.



“Our demand to the Government of India is to roll back GST from life insurance and medical insurance premium on grounds of people’s health imperatives. This GST is bad because it adversely affects the people’s ability to take care of their basic vital needs. If Government of India does not roll back the anti-people GST, we will be bound to hit the road, In a post on X, Banerjee on Thursday said: “We are greatly perturbed by the news of the Wayanad landslides in Kerala. It is really a grave disaster. On humanitarian grounds, we are sending a team of two of our MPs – Saket Gokhale & Sushmita Dev – to visit the affected areas. They will stay there for two days and will extend full assistance & cooperation for the well-being of the suffering families.”

Expressing sorrow, Banerjee further stated: “I extend my condolences to the families of the victims, support and solidarity to all who are affected.”