Mamata conferred honorary D.Litt by Japan’s Okayama University

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been conferred an honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) degree by Japan’s prestigious Okayama University in recognition of her contributions to social welfare, women’s empowerment, culture, and human values.

A high-level delegation from Okayama University travelled to Kolkata to present the honour at a ceremony held on Wednesday evening at the Dhana Dhanya Auditorium in Alipore.

State Education minister Bratya Basu, vice-chancellors, scholars, artists and senior officials were present at the event, where Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University (SNU), delivered the vote of thanks.

In her address, Banerjee said: “I sincerely thank the university authorities for coming all the way to Bengal to honour me. I am truly overwhelmed. Japan stands as a global symbol of peace, harmony, and culture.”

In a subsequent post on social media, the Chief Minister expressed her gratitude to President Yasutomo Nasu, Prof. Masaharu Senoo, Prof. Toyohiko Watanabe, Daiki Nishiyama, Hiroshi Fukuda (Director General, Citizens Cooperative Bureau), Ayumi Okazaki, and Masakazu Moriyasu for their “warmth, grace, and magnanimity.”

She also thanked Satyam Roychowdhury for facilitating the collaboration between SNU and Okayama University, calling the partnership a gateway for “new frontiers in education and research.”

Banerjee recalled the historic ties between Bengal and Japan, referring to visits by Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Rash Behari Bose, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and said the friendship between the two nations has always been based on “mutual respect and solidarity.”

She highlighted Japan’s strong and continuing economic engagement with Bengal, noting that Japan has been the Partner Country at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) for seven consecutive years. Major Japanese companies such as Mitsubishi, Tata Hitachi and Fujisoft are already operating in the state, while NTT Data has invested Rs 2,000 crore in the Silicon Valley project. She also mentioned ongoing collaborations with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in infrastructure and environmental projects.

“Education and culture transcend politics. They connect hearts and strengthen humanity,” Banerjee said, adding that she plans to visit Japan next year to personally convey her gratitude.

Concluding her remarks, the Chief Minister dedicated the recognition to the people of Bengal. “This honour belongs to the Ma, Mati, and Manush of Bengal. Their love, blessings, and trust are the greatest recognition I could ever receive,” she said with a smile.