Mamata clarifies ‘outsider’ remark, says statement ‘twisted’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday clarified her stance on her recent “outsider” remark, saying a section of the media had “deliberately twisted” her statement made during an audio address at the Bhowanipore ‘Bijoya Sammelani’.

“They have taken one of my statements and given it a different meaning. When I used the term ‘Bohiragoto’ (outsider), I was clearly referring to a political party that brings people from outside the state. They add the names of outsiders to the voters’ list, preventing genuine voters from casting their votes,” Banerjee said while inaugurating the Kali Puja of Girish Park Five Star Sporting Club.

She said her warning to party councillors was aimed at ensuring vigilance during elections, not against residents. “I never spoke against non-Bengali residents of this state. Bengal is home to people of all faiths and communities. Every festival here belongs to everyone,” she said.

Banerjee, who could not attend the Bijoya Sammelani in person due to a natural calamity in North Bengal, addressed the gathering virtually through minister Firhad Hakim’s phone from the Hills.

Criticising the BJP, she said: “They manufacture narratives and propagate falsehoods in the name of religion. They rush to courts over trivial issues. Though they currently enjoy the backing of some media and agencies, such support will not last forever.”

Besides inaugurating the Five Star Sporting Club’s Puja, Banerjee also inaugurated the Kali Pujas at Janbazar, Shakespeare Sarani, and Bhowanipore Venus Club. From the Shakespeare Sarani stage, she handed over appointment letters for special homeguard jobs to the next of kin of 11 people who recently died of electrocution during heavy rain.

She also interacted virtually with North Bengal officials, awarding eight members of the state administration for their rescue work after the recent natural disaster that claimed over 30 lives.

Banerjee said compensation of Rs 2 lakh each had been provided to the victims’ families. She also announced that the process of crediting Rs 10,000 to the accounts of 5,000 anganwadi and 72,000 ASHA workers for purchasing mobile phones had begun, under a Rs 200-crore state budget allocation.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of attempting to divide people by spreading misinformation during elections, and asserted that the state is one of the safest in the country.

“Religion means humanity, religion does not mean dividing people and spreading hatred,” she said.

Speaking at a Kali Puja inauguration, Banerjee said some people visit the state only during elections and make false claims about law and order to malign its image.

“There are some who only come when elections are near. They spread lies and try to divide people. You say Bengal is not safe, but don’t people move freely and safely across the state?” Banerjee asked.

Citing the latest NCRB data that ranked Kolkata as the safest Metro city, she said: “Ask yourself honestly — what is your own experience? People here live in peace and harmony.”

Referring to the recent case of alleged rape of a student in Durgapur, the Chief Minister said: “I don’t want a single incident to occur. But if something happens, we act immediately. There are many cases in other states where victims and their families do not even get justice.”

Without naming the BJP directly, Banerjee accused Opposition parties of conspiring against the state by moving court to invalidate jobs given to eligible candidates.

Later in the day, taking to her social media handle, the CM wrote: “Bengal is once again alight with the spirit of celebration, as every street and lane glows with festive illumination. Ahead of Maa Kali’s arrival, our beloved land transforms into a luminous sea of devotion and joy. Today, I had the honour of inaugurating the festivities at Girish Park Five Star Sporting Club, Janbazar Sammilita Kali Puja Samity, Youth Friends Club, India Club, and Bhawanipur Venus Club.”

Praying for peace and harmony, she wrote: “May the blessings of Maa Kali, the embodiment of strength and justice, illuminate our lives with hope, dispelling darkness, fear, and discord. May every home in Bengal be filled with love, harmony, and fraternity. Witnessing the devotion and joy of the people across Kolkata, I am reminded of the enduring spirit and eternal beauty of our land.”

She further stated: “In addition, I virtually presented Special Home Guard appointment letters to one member of each of twelve families in Kolkata and South 24 Parganas who lost loved ones to electrocution, as well as to one member of each of three families affected by the recent disaster in North Bengal. To honour the tireless dedication of our 1,05,000 Anganwadi workers and 72,000 ASHA workers, ₹10,000 has been credited to each of their bank accounts for the purchase of smartphones...”