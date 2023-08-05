Mamata Banerjee praises Indian women's team for winning gold at World Archery Championships

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday congratulated the women archers of India for creating history by winning the country's first-ever gold medal at the world championships held in Berlin.

The Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur on Friday achieved the feat on Friday as the trio beat Mexico in the final at the World Archery Championships.

"A Historic Moment for India! My heartfelt congratulations to Jyothi Surekha, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami for securing India's first-ever Gold at the Archery World Championships, Berlin," she tweeted.

"Your relentless dedication and unwavering hard work fill our hearts with boundless pride. You have not only emerged as World Champions but also as inspiration to us all!" Mamata Banerjee added.

The Indians won 235-229 against their top-seeded opponents in a one-sided final.