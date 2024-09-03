Mamata Banerjee lauds the anti-rape bill as 'model, historic'; STS to be formed

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the state's newly introduced anti-rape Bill as a "model" and "historic" initiative aimed at addressing the alarming issue of sexual violence against women. In a passionate address to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, the CM emphasized the urgent need for justice and called for the death penalty for those found guilty of heinous crimes like the recent doctor rape-murder case under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"We want justice from the CBI, and the guilty should face the death penalty," Banerjee stated, reflecting the growing public outcry for stringent measures against such crimes. She also urged the Opposition to support the Bill, emphasizing that it is the government's responsibility to enact it once it is signed by the Governor. "Rape is a curse against humanity," Banerjee declared, underlining the need for broader social reforms to prevent such atrocities. She further explained that the state government has carefully crafted the Bill to address and rectify the existing loopholes in the central legislation, which she believes falls short in providing adequate protection for women.

The Chief Minister lamented that Bengal was not consulted before the passing of the BNS (Bharat National Security) Bill, expressing her desire for discussions on the matter once a new government is formed. She highlighted the "abnormally high" crime rates against women in states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, contrasting it with Bengal's judicial efforts to ensure justice for women who have faced violence. Banerjee also took a firm stand against the BJP MLAs who raised slogans in the assembly, questioning what would happen if she were to raise similar slogans against the Prime Minister and Home Minister. Her remarks underscored the intense political rivalry and the stakes involved in passing the anti-rape Bill.

The proposed legislation aims at ensuring quick investigation, fast-track justice delivery, and enhanced punishment for offenders, marking a significant step towards safeguarding women's rights in the state. Banerjee's call for the Governor's assent and the enactment of the Bill signifies her commitment to making West Bengal a safer place for women, while also setting a precedent for other states to follow.