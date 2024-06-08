Mamata Banerjee expresses grief over Ramoji Rao's passing

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed profound sadness over the demise of media stalwart Ramoji Rao, founder of the Eenadu Group and Ramoji Film City. Banerjee extended her heartfelt condolences to Rao's family, friends, and countless admirers, reminiscing about her interactions with him and her visit to the Ramoji Rao studio.



Rao, an illustrious figure renowned for his multifaceted contributions to media, hospitality, finance, and retail sectors, passed away at the age of 88 in Hyderabad. His journey from modest beginnings to establishing Eenadu, the largest circulated Telugu daily, and pioneering ventures like Ramoji Film City, Dolphin hotels, and Priya Foods, has left an indelible mark on Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and beyond.

Ramoji Rao's entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence propelled him to the forefront of the media landscape. Through initiatives like 'Annadata' magazine and Eenadu newspaper, he revolutionized the dissemination of news and information in the Telugu-speaking regions, championing simplicity and local coverage. His advocacy for democracy during challenging times and philanthropic efforts, including disaster relief campaigns, exemplify his dedication to public service.

Recognized with prestigious accolades like the Padma Vibhushan, Ramoji Rao's legacy endures through his pioneering work in film production, television broadcasting, and culinary enterprises. His visionary leadership and transformative impact continue to inspire generations of media professionals and entrepreneurs across India.