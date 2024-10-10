Mamata Banerjee expresses deep sorrow over Ratan Tata's demise

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her deep sorrow following the passing of Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Banerjee paid tribute to the industrialist, describing him as a "foremost leader of Indian industries" and a "public-spirited philanthropist." She acknowledged the significant impact Tata had on India’s business landscape and society, stating that his demise represents an "irreparable loss."

"Ratan Tata was a visionary who shaped Indian industries and dedicated himself to numerous philanthropic causes," Banerjee said. She extended her condolences to Tata’s family, friends, and colleagues, sharing in their grief during this difficult time.

Ratan Tata, who was widely respected for his leadership and philanthropic efforts, had a profound influence on India's industrial growth. Under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded into global markets and diversified across multiple sectors. Beyond business, his commitment to social welfare initiatives earned him admiration and respect from leaders across the country.

Mamata Banerjee’s tribute highlights the immense legacy left by Ratan Tata, whose contributions to Indian business and society will be remembered for generations to come.