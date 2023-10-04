Mamata Banerjee expresses concern over Sikkim flash flood, missing Army personnel

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed concern over reports that 23 soldiers went missing following a flash flood in Sikkim, and assured all possible help on the part of her government.

A sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River, which was compounded by the release of water from a dam, leading to 23 Army personnel being washed away, officials said.

"Deeply concerned on getting the news of 23 soldiers missing after a flash flood in Sikkim which followed a cloudburst in the region. While expressing solidarity and promise of assistance from our government side if sought on this matter, I also urge all concerned in North Bengal to maintain maximal vigil in the current season to prevent disasters. Have already asked my Chief Secretary to coordinate disaster management preparedness measures ASAP," Mamata Banerjee posted on X.

Mamata Banerjee also said that her administration has taken efforts to evacuate people to safer locations in Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts in West Bengal following heavy rain in the last few days.

"All steps have been taken to evacuate people in the districts of Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri to safer places. Senior ministers of the state and senior IAS officers have been rushed to North Bengal to oversee rescue and relief operations. Close vigil is being kept to ensure no loss of life in this grave calamity," the chief minister added.