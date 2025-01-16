Mamata Banerjee expresses concern over Saif Ali Khan’s attack

Kolkata: Expressing concern over the attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she was praying for his speedy recovery. Khan received multiple injuries after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area in the early hours. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital and required a medical procedure. "It's very concerning to hear about the attack on noted actor Saif Ali Khan. I pray for his speedy recovery, trusting that the law will take its course and those responsible will be held accountable," Banerjee posted on X. "My thoughts and prayers are with Sharmila Di, Kareena Kapoor, and the entire family during this difficult time," she added.