Mamata Banerjee announces hike in remunerations of ASHA, Anganwadi workers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her government will hike the remunerations of ASHA and Anganwadi workers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a video posted on Facebook, Banerjee said the remunerations of ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be raised by Rs 750 per month.

They used to get Rs 8,250 per month, and with this hike, it will be Rs 9,000.

The remuneration of Anganwadi helpers will be hiked by Rs 500 per month, Banerjee said.

They used to get Rs 6,000 per month previously, and with this raise, it will increase to Rs 6,500.

The hikes will come into effect on April 1, the chief minister said.

The announcements were made amid much anticipation after Banerjee posted on Facebook on Tuesday night that she had something special to share at 10 am on Wednesday.

The development came amid PM Narendra Modi's visit to the state for inaugurating a slew of metro projects along with other engagements.