Mamata accepts junior docs’ demands, removes CP, DC-North & 2 top Health department officials

Kolkata: After a six-day standoff, the long-awaited meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the agitating junior doctors took place at her Kalighat residence on Monday.



The marathon discussion, which lasted around six hours, resulted in the Chief Minister agreeing to most of their demands.

Following the meeting, Banerjee announced that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), the Director of Health Services and the Director of Medical Education would all be removed from their positions, with official notifications to be issued after 4 pm on Tuesday after the Supreme Court hearing in the matter.

Banerjee explained that three out of four key demands by the junior doctors had been met.

She assured the medics that two senior health department officials and two senior police officers would be transferred, in line with their requests. However, the demand to remove the Principal Secretary of Health was not accepted, as Banerjee warned that removing too many officials could disrupt the functioning of the department.

“We are older than them but we have given a patient hearing to all their demands and have decided to transfer two of the senior officials of the Health department that include the director of Health services and the director of Medical education as per the demands of the junior doctors. We are also moving Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) as per their demand,” Banerjee said.

She added that apart from the appointment of a new Commissioner of Police, there will be some reshuffle in Kolkata Police which is expected to be effected in the late afternoon when the Supreme Court hearing on the RG Kar issue is expected to end.

The junior doctors’ protest had been sparked by the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in August, a case that has drawn national outrage.

During the six-hour meeting, discussions focused on improving hospital safety, infrastructure and security.

Despite Banerjee’s optimism about the positive outcome, the junior doctors said they would decide on ending their strike only after consulting representatives from other medical colleges and analysing the Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday.

The Bengal Chief Secretary, Manoj Pant, who signed the minutes of the meeting on behalf of the state, had sent multiple invitations to the junior doctors throughout the day, urging them to attend the meeting.

“This is the fifth and final time we are reaching out to you for a meeting between the Honourable Chief Minister and your delegates,” the letter read.

“In line with our discussion from the day before, we are once again inviting you to a meeting with the Honourable Chief Minister at her Kalighat residence for a discussion with an open mind,” it added.

Earlier, the junior doctors had insisted on live-streaming or videography of the meeting, citing their concerns over transparency.

Though the state government initially refused due to the sub-judice nature of the matter, they eventually agreed to provide a video of the meeting once the Supreme Court permitted it.

Both sides ultimately settled on signing minutes of the meeting, ensuring clarity and agreement on the discussions.

The protest had disrupted healthcare services, with several patients reportedly dying due to lack of treatment.

The Chief Minister made a direct appeal to the doctors to return to work, pointing out the lives at stake.

The junior doctors’ decision will be heavily influenced by the Supreme Court hearing, expected to deliver its ruling on the ongoing strike on Tuesday.