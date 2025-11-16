Mamata, Abhishek pay homage to Birsa Munda

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee paid homage to revered freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

Both the leaders took to social media on Saturday to extend their respect to the iconic anti-colonist leader. Mamata on social media expressed warm wishes and respect to the tribal freedom fighter.

In a post on X, Banerjee wrote in Bengali, the English translation of which would be: “We observe the day across the state with much reverence. State government holiday has been announced on this occasion. A university in Jangalmahal has been named after him. A college has also been established in north Bengal after his name.” Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek also paid homage to the revered freedom fighter Birsa Munda. “On the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, I pay my deepest homage to one of India’s most revered icons of courage, sacrifice and resistance,” he wrote on X. Speaking of his courage and bravery, he recalled his legacy in reshaping the country’s history.

“A young visionary who rose against injustice, fought fearlessly for the rights of his people and ignited a movement that reshaped the course of our nation’s history, Birsa Munda’s legacy continues to inspire every struggle for dignity, equity and self-respect. His call for social harmony, empowerment of the marginalised, and protection of our land and environment remains profoundly relevant even today. May his ideals guide us towards a more inclusive and humane future for generations to come,” Abhishek added.

Abhishek called upon Munda’s ideologies to guide modern India towards a path of a more inclusive future.